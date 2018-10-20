Image copyright Elliot Ugochukwu-Ukoh Image example Nnamdi Kanu don miss since September 2017

Some UK members of di banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) don confam to BBC say dia leader, Nnamdi Kanu dey alive.

Paul Achalla, wey be oga for IPOB, tell BBC say Nnamdi Kanu dey alive and di IPOB leader go soon tok im mind to di whole world.

Also Elliot Ugochukwu Ukoh, wey be oga for Igbo Youth Movement (IYM), tell BBC say na true Kanu dey alive.

Dem tok dis afta one video comot for social media wey show one man wey pipo tok say resemble Kanu dey pray for one holy wall, inside Jerusalem, Israel.

Kanu na Jew and di Western Wall na one of di holiest place wia Jews fit pray.

Dis na di first time wey Kanu go show for public since September last year wen Nigeria Army go raid im home town for Afaraukwu, Abia state, south east Nigeria.

'If dem no produce Nnamdi Kanu voting no go happen for 2019.' - Wife

Nigeria goment bin don get order to handle di IPOB head for September 20, 2017 afta dem declare say di group na terrorist organisation and dem laumch Operation Python Dance ll to flush out Kanu and im supporters.

Nnamdi Kanu form wetin im call di Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) for 2014 wey wan separate di south east and some oda parts from Nigeria.

Since 2017, Mr Kanu bin get court case with federal goment too, over charges of treason.

Di movement dey operate for some states for south-east Nigeria, wey get mainly people from di Igbo ethnic group.

Di Igbo ethnic group believe say Nigeria goment no dey try for dem, na wetin dey vex dem sotay some wan comot form dia own kontri.

No be today dis fight for independence start, sabi pipo for Nigeria history say na wetin cause Nigeria civil war for 1967 - 1970 wia hundreds of thousands of pipo bin die.