Mohammed Dewji wey be Africa youngest billionaire don finally free from kidnappers hand
Mohammed Dewji wey from Tanzania and na Africa youngest billionaire don dey free afta 10 days wey kidnappers bin gbab am for Dar es Salam.
Oga Dewji by imsef, na im confam di tori through im company Twitter handle say im don return back home safely.
Mr Dewji say thank you to all im fellow Tanzanians, and evribodi around di world wey don dey pray for am.
E also thank authorities for Tanzania, including di Police Force for dia work to make sure say im dey free.
Tanzania Environment minister, January Makamba wey be close paddy wit Dewji confam say e speak wit am and im papa.
Makamba say pipo wey kidnap Dewji, abandon am for one field near Gymkana club inside Dar es Salam wey be Tanzania commercial capital.
Di minister also yan say oga Dewji bodi dey kampe, e health dey good but im get wunjury for im hand and leg sake of di handcuff wey di kidnappers use take chain am.
- Tanzania don ban Nigeria from 'visa on arrival
- Why di ban on fake nails, eye lashes dey provoke women
Dewji family tok-tok pesin, Azzim Dewji confam give di Citizen tori pipo say Mr Dewji wey dem dey also call Mo, don return back home and e dey safe.
"Mo dey 100 per cent fit but e dey stress because of di whole experience"
"We thank di president say im order security pipo to make sure say dem find am, we dey happy say e don come house and dey safe," na so Azzim Dewji tok.
Before now, im family bin don announce reward of $450, 000 for anybody wey go give informate wey go make dia son come back home safely.
Gunmen bin kidnap Dewji, wey be 43 years old, on 11 October 2018 as im dey go gym for early mor-mor inside Dar es salam.