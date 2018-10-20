Image copyright Instagram/@DewjiFoundation Image example Kidnappers bin gbab Mohammed Dewji 10 days ago

Mohammed Dewji wey from Tanzania and na Africa youngest billionaire don dey free afta 10 days wey kidnappers bin gbab am for Dar es Salam.

Oga Dewji by imsef, na im confam di tori through im company Twitter handle say im don return back home safely.

Skip Twitter post by @DewjiFoundation “I thank Allah that I have returned home safely. I thank all my fellow Tanzanians, and everyone around the world for their prayers. I thank the authorities of Tanzania, including the Police Force for working for my safe return.”

— Mohammed Dewji

(3:15AM, Dar es Salaam) pic.twitter.com/I2OUHvjpwv — Mo Dewji Foundation (@DewjiFoundation) October 20, 2018

Mr Dewji say thank you to all im fellow Tanzanians, and evribodi around di world wey don dey pray for am.

E also thank authorities for Tanzania, including di Police Force for dia work to make sure say im dey free.

Tanzania Environment minister, January Makamba wey be close paddy wit Dewji confam say e speak wit am and im papa.

Makamba say pipo wey kidnap Dewji, abandon am for one field near Gymkana club inside Dar es Salam wey be Tanzania commercial capital.

Di minister also yan say oga Dewji bodi dey kampe, e health dey good but im get wunjury for im hand and leg sake of di handcuff wey di kidnappers use take chain am.

Dewji family tok-tok pesin, Azzim Dewji confam give di Citizen tori pipo say Mr Dewji wey dem dey also call Mo, don return back home and e dey safe.

"Mo dey 100 per cent fit but e dey stress because of di whole experience"

"We thank di president say im order security pipo to make sure say dem find am, we dey happy say e don come house and dey safe," na so Azzim Dewji tok.

Before now, im family bin don announce reward of $450, 000 for anybody wey go give informate wey go make dia son come back home safely.

Gunmen bin kidnap Dewji, wey be 43 years old, on 11 October 2018 as im dey go gym for early mor-mor inside Dar es salam.