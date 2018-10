Image copyright Elliot Ugochukwu-Ukoh

Di leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, go soon do press conference to tell pipo how e take survive, 13 months afta im supporters jam soldiers for Abia, southeast Nigeria.

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, wey be Mr Kanu lawyer, tok say di Ipob leader don call am for phone afta video wey show as e dey pray for Jerusalem land for internet.

Goment don carri oga Kanu go court and di case suppose start for November 14 for federal High Court wey dey Abuja.

Di Biafra separatist leader bin disappear since 14 September 2017 afta military launch Operation Python Dance II to stop di protests wey some pipo dey do to demand for Republic of Biafra from Nigeria.

Emma Powerful, wey be di tok-tok pesin for Ipob, bin release statement say true-true, di pesin wey dem see inside internet video wey dey pray for Jerusalem Wailing Wall, na Mr Kanu.