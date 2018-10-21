Kaduna: Goment don order 24 hour curfew

Image example Kasala wey gas for Kaduna market don kill 55 pipo

Goment on Sunday announce 24 hour curfew for Kaduna town, northern Nigeria wit immediate effect.

24 hour curfew mean say everi bodi go dey inside house, soldiers and police go arrest anybodi wey dem catch for road until further notice.

Dis dey happun afta 55 pipo die for fight between Muslim and Christian youths for Kaduna on Friday.

Govnor Nasir El-Rufai wey announce di curfew around 5:30pm say di decision na in di best interest of Kaduna state.

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday evening condemn di kasala wey kill 55 pipo sotey di goment come ban movement.

Presido Buhari order police special force to quick-quick go stop di kasala wey dey happun for Kaduna.

As di order land, soldiers and police enta road begin do stop and search, according to report.

Di Govnor advise pipo wey dey live for Kaduna to obey di curfew order.

Even Senate presido Bukola Saraki don advise pipo for Kaduna to obey di curfew.

Just before di announcement of di curfew, Senator Shehu Sani supporters protest for Kaduna earlier on Sunday afternoon.

Supporters of Kaduna central senator Shehu Sani take to street to protest wetin dem say ruling party APC and Kaduna Governor do am wey no good.

Di senator leave APC on Saturday after e dey clear say dem replace im name with Kaduna Governor adviser Uba Sani as pesin wey go contest 2019 elections for di constituency.

One of di supporters wey speak to BBC News Pidgin yan say dey just wan show say dey no happy with wetin happen and dem ready to follow Sani wherever e go.

BBC call Kaduna police several times to hear wetin dem dey do about di protest but dia tok tok pesin no pick.

55 pipo na im don die afta yawa gas between Muslim and Christian youths for Kaduna state inside di kontri.

Di Muslim and Christian youths get quanta afta one quarrel between wheelbarrow pushers for di town of Kasuwan Magani.

Di state commissioner for police tok say 22 pipo na im dem arrest afta di gbege and goment don put curfew for di town.

Presidency tok-tok pesin, Garba Shehu, say President Muhammadu Buhari no dey happy about di way wey some Nigerians dey use fight take dey settle quarrel.

"No culture and religion wey support make pipo no dey show respect to dia fellow human being life."

Di same kasala like dis happun for February wey like 10 pipo die, plenty house plus business burn and over 60 pipo na im dey face charges on top dat kasala.

Oga Shehu say presido Buhari go like community leaders to ginger dia pipo to dey tolerate odas and stop anytin wey go cause quarrel before e go turn to serious gbege.