Image copyright Gideon Okeke/Instagram Image example Gideon Okeke

Evri road for Africa cinema land for Kigali, Rwanda capital as feemakers, celebrities and oda entertainers all over Africa cari dia leg waka go 2018 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).

Intare Conference Arena for Kigali, Rwanda capital na di venue wia pipo for front and behind Africa cinema gada to celebrate dia ogbonge work for di 14th edition of AMAA.

Nigeria actors Richard Mofe-Damijo, Joke Silva, Gideon Okeke and Dakore Egbuson collect di top acting prize dem.

But na South Africa movie, 'Five Fingers for Marseilles', na im win di biggest accolade for di event wen e chop di Best Film award.

Di feemaker of 'Five Fingers for Marseilles' Michael Matthews also collect award for di Best First Film wey director go make and di feem also cari Best Production Design and Best Film wey get African Language.

Image copyright AMAA/Twitter Image example Paul, 'Rudeboy' Okoye perform im song, 'bank alert' for di event

But Nigeria no cari last, at all, apart from di four major acting awards wey dem cari, ogbonge Nigeria feemaker Jadesola Osiberu shine wella.

Osiberu feem, 'Isoken' win di Best Nigerian Feem, Best Costume Design and Best Actress.

Image copyright Jadeola Osiberu/Instagram Image example Osiberu feem, 'Isoken' don win am back to back awards for dis year AMAA and Africa Magic Viewers' Choice awards (AMVCA)

Early dis year Osiberu also win di Best Nigeria feem for di Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA).

AMAA na di pikin of Nigeria filmmaker Peace Anyiam-Osigwe and sabi pipo don tok say na one of di biggest and best awards wey dey recognize talent for Africa cinema.

Dis year dem cari di award go Rwanda wit di message, ''promoting African culture'' and ''encouraging professionalism''.

Di Jibril Mailaifa award for best animation award na AMAA organisers way to honour one young talented Nigeria feemaker wey dem kill for Jos, Plateau state, north central Nigeria

Mailafa na feem editor and animator wey dem nominate for inside di animation category before im die for di hand of unknown bad pipo for September dis year.

Di full list of winners;