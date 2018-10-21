AMAA 2018: Nigeria feem, 'Isoken' shine wella for Rwanda
Evri road for Africa cinema land for Kigali, Rwanda capital as feemakers, celebrities and oda entertainers all over Africa cari dia leg waka go 2018 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).
Intare Conference Arena for Kigali, Rwanda capital na di venue wia pipo for front and behind Africa cinema gada to celebrate dia ogbonge work for di 14th edition of AMAA.
Nigeria actors Richard Mofe-Damijo, Joke Silva, Gideon Okeke and Dakore Egbuson collect di top acting prize dem.
But na South Africa movie, 'Five Fingers for Marseilles', na im win di biggest accolade for di event wen e chop di Best Film award.
Di feemaker of 'Five Fingers for Marseilles' Michael Matthews also collect award for di Best First Film wey director go make and di feem also cari Best Production Design and Best Film wey get African Language.
But Nigeria no cari last, at all, apart from di four major acting awards wey dem cari, ogbonge Nigeria feemaker Jadesola Osiberu shine wella.
Osiberu feem, 'Isoken' win di Best Nigerian Feem, Best Costume Design and Best Actress.
Early dis year Osiberu also win di Best Nigeria feem for di Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA).
AMAA na di pikin of Nigeria filmmaker Peace Anyiam-Osigwe and sabi pipo don tok say na one of di biggest and best awards wey dey recognize talent for Africa cinema.
Dis year dem cari di award go Rwanda wit di message, ''promoting African culture'' and ''encouraging professionalism''.
Di Jibril Mailaifa award for best animation award na AMAA organisers way to honour one young talented Nigeria feemaker wey dem kill for Jos, Plateau state, north central Nigeria
Mailafa na feem editor and animator wey dem nominate for inside di animation category before im die for di hand of unknown bad pipo for September dis year.
Di full list of winners;
- BEST FILM is Five Fingers For Marseilles - South Africa
- BEST DIRECTOR is Frank Rajah Arase - In My Country
- BEST FIRST FEATURE FILM BY A DIRECTOR is Michael Matthews- South Africa (Five Fingers For Marseille)
- BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE is Dakore Egbuson - Isoken
- BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE is Richard Mofe Damijo - Cross Roads
- BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE is Joke Silva - Potato Potahto
- BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE is Gideon Okeke - Cross Roads
- BEST COMEDY is Banana Island Ghost - Nigeria
- BEST YOUNG/ PROMISING ACTOR is Amine Lansari - The Blessed Vost (Les Bienheureux)
- BEST NIGERIAN FILM is Isoken
- ACHIEVEMENT IN SCREEN PLAY is Hakkunde
- ACHIEVEMENT IN EDITING is Hotel Called Memory
- ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY is Five Fingers For Marseille
- ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND is Hotel Called Memory
- ACHIEVEMENT IN EDITING is Lucky Specials
- ACHIEVEMENT IN MAKE-UP is Icheke Oku
- ACHIEVEMENT IN COSTUME DESIGN is Isoken
- ACHIEVEMENT IN PRODUCTION DESIGN is Five Fingers For Marseille
- BEST DIASPORA NARRATIVE FEATURE is Angelica (Puerto Rico)
- BEST DIASPORA DOCUMENTARY is Barrows Freedom Fighter (Barbados)
- BEST DIASPORA SHORT is Torments of Love (Guadeloupe)
- BEST FILM BY AN AFRICAN LIVING ABROAD is Alexandra - Nigeria/USA
- BEST FILM IN AN AFRICAN LANGUAGE is Five Fingers For Marseilles - South Africa
- BEST DOCUMENTARY is Uncertain Future - Burundi
- BEST ANIMATION is Belly Flop
- BEST SHORT FILM #AMAA2018 is Tikitat Soulima - Morocco