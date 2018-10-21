Image copyright AFP Image example Pipo wey gada for one site wey suicide attack happun for Kaduna, on April 26, 2012A

55 pipo na im don die afta yawa gas between Muslim and Christian youths for northern Kaduna state inside di kontri.

Di Muslim and Christian youths get quanta afta one quarrel between wheelbarrow pushers for di town of Kasuwan Magani.

Di state commissioner for police tok say 22 pipo na im dem arrest afta di gbege and goment don put curfew for di town.

Presidency tok-tok pesin, Garba Shehu, say President Muhammadu Buhari no dey happy about di way wey some Nigerians dey use fight take dey settle quarrel.

Reacting to the violent clashes, President Buhari said the frequent resort to bloodshed by Nigerians over misunderstandings that can be resolved peacefully, is worrisome. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) October 20, 2018

"No culture and religion wey support make pipo no dey show respect to dia fellow human being life."

Di same kasala like dis happun for February wey like 10 pipo die, plenty house plus business burn and over 60 pipo na im dey face charges on top dat kasala.

Oga Shehu say presido Buhari go like community leaders to ginger dia pipo to dey tolerate odas and stop anytin wey go cause quarrel before e go turn to serious gbege.