Image copyright Elliot Ugochukwu-Ukoh Image example Nnamdi Kanu don miss since September 2017

Nigeria goment say dem go soon release statement about di appearance of Nnamdi Kanu for Israel.

Lai Mohammed wey be Minister of Information for Nigeria, tell BBC Pidgin say goment don see di video and say dem go soon tok dia mind about am.

"We don see di video, make una wait small, we go release statement about am," im tok.

Nnamdi Kanu na leader of Indigenous People of Biafra - IPOB, wey 'miss' since 14 September 2017, afta Nigeria military launch Operation Python Dance II to stop di protests wey some pipo dey do to demand for Republic of Biafra from Nigeria.

Dis protests dem bin dey happun for some areas for south east Nigeria wia IPOB get strong leg.

Di Nigerian court bin declare 'IPOB as terrorist group' - Nigeria High Court wey come make goment ban all activities by di group for 2017.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed say di goment don see di video, but im no gree ansa weda goment go ask Israel to arrest Kanu, send am back to Nigeria.

Media and publicity secretary for IPOB, Emma Powerful bin say dia leader go tok to pipo on Sunday evening about wetin really happun to am wen im disappear.