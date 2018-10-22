Image copyright Getty Images

Di minimum wage kasala wey dey happun for Nigeria neva finish as trade union pipo don warn say dem fit start anoda strike if goment no increase di money wey workers dey collect.

Di Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and United Labour Congress (ULC) release statement don accuse goment say don dey hide agreement wey dem agree to increase minimum wage to N30,000.

Trade unions don dey campaign since say di N18,000 minimum wage wey workers dey collect no reach, say make goment increase am to N50,000.

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari bin promise before say im go chook eye for di mata.

Di way oga Buhari dey handle di economy and di way wey pipo dey live for di kontri na one of di way political opponents dey take use yab am as 2019 elections dey come so.

Trade union pipo bin do strike on Thursday 27 September on top di mata wey dem say go last until thy-kingdom-come, but na only two days e last as dem suspend am on Sunday September 30 afta goment send letter say make dem do meeting.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example NLC presido, Ayuba Wabba, tok say goment suppose know as tins dey affect pipo

But Minister for Labour, Chris Ngige, don tok say di whole minimum wage tin na one big palava because even if federal goment fit pay di money wey union leaders want, what of if to say state goment no get dat kain money?

E say na dat kain situation dey cause headache for di mata.

But union pipo dey claim say di two parties don already reach agreement so dem no understand why goment no wan do wetin dem suppose do.

NLC General Secretary, Peter Ozo-Eson, tell tori pipo Reuters say "we no fit kontinu to dey tok di same amount wey we don already agree for committee level."

E tok say if unions start anoda strike, dem no go stop until dem get wetin dem want.

Image copyright Drew Angerer Image example President Buhari bin promise Nigerians say im go chook eye inside minimum wage mata

For di last strike wey happun for September, e no clear weda e affect anytin, plus including how much crude oil di kontri produce for dat period.