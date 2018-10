Image copyright Getty Images

Goment don send Special Intervention Force go Kaduna, north central Nigeria afta di gbege wey happun on Friday.

Authorities say na 55 pipo die for fight between Muslim and Christian youths and di state goment don already order 24-hour curfew.

E mean say evri bodi go dey inside house, soldiers and police go arrest anybodi wey dem catch for road until further notice.

Govnor Nasir El-Rufai wey announce di curfew around 5:30pm say di decision na in di best interest of Kaduna state.

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday evening condemn di kasala.

Oga Buhari come order police special force to quick-quick go helep goment and communities wey di gbege affect.

The violence in Kaduna, which has resulted in the deaths of 55 innocent people, is condemnable. The Police have been authorized to do everything possible to restore calm. A Special Intervention Force has been deployed to the flash-points, and the IG will provide regular updates. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) October 21, 2018

As di order land, soldiers and police enta road begin do stop and search, according to report.

Who dey dis special force?

Police tok-tok pesin, Jimoh Moshood, tell tori pipo say di special force go get different police unit wey go join hand to bring peace for di state.

E say di force go work wit Kaduna state police command to cover Kasuwan Magani and oda areas wey near am.

Di special force go get;

Police Mobile Force (PMF) units

Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU)

Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (FSARS)

Intellegemce Response Team (IRT)

Technical Intelligence (TIU)

Oga Moshood say di force go do stop-and-search and go raid wia bad gang dey hide.

Govnor el-Rufai advise pipo wey dey live for Kaduna to obey di curfew order.

This is a notice of a 24-hour curfew imposed on Kaduna town and environs, with immediate effect.

Residents are advised to comply by this directive.

The decision has been taken in the best interest of the state. — Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) October 21, 2018

Even Senate presido Bukola Saraki don advise pipo for Kaduna to obey di curfew.

The pictures and reports coming out of Kaduna State are quite troubling. I urge all residents of the state to adhere to the curfew, remain calm and not contribute to the perpetration of violence. — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) October 21, 2018

Just before di announcement of di curfew, Senator Shehu Sani supporters protest for Kaduna earlier on Sunday afternoon.

Supporters of Kaduna central senator Shehu Sani take to street to protest wetin dem say ruling party APC and Kaduna Governor do am wey no good.

Di senator leave APC on Saturday after e dey clear say dem replace im name with Kaduna Governor adviser Uba Sani as pesin wey go contest 2019 elections for di constituency.

One of di supporters wey speak to BBC News Pidgin yan say dey just wan show say dey no happy with wetin happen and dem ready to follow Sani wherever e go.

BBC call Kaduna police several times to hear wetin dem dey do about di protest but dia tok tok pesin no pick.

55 pipo na im don die afta yawa gas between Muslim and Christian youths for Kaduna state inside di kontri.

Di Muslim and Christian youths get quanta afta one quarrel between wheelbarrow pushers for di town of Kasuwan Magani.

Di state commissioner for police tok say 22 pipo na im dem arrest afta di gbege and goment don put curfew for di town.

Presidency tok-tok pesin, Garba Shehu, say President Muhammadu Buhari no dey happy about di way wey some Nigerians dey use fight take dey settle quarrel.

Reacting to the violent clashes, President Buhari said the frequent resort to bloodshed by Nigerians over misunderstandings that can be resolved peacefully, is worrisome. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) October 20, 2018

"No culture and religion wey support make pipo no dey show respect to dia fellow human being life."

Di same kasala like dis happun for February wey like 10 pipo die, plenty house plus business burn and over 60 pipo na im dey face charges on top dat kasala.

Oga Shehu say presido Buhari go like community leaders to ginger dia pipo to dey tolerate odas and stop anytin wey go cause quarrel before e go turn to serious gbege.