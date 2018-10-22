Ghana KNUST students dawg lectures, vandalise campus property after security assault students over ‘jama’

Image copyright Gideon Fiifi Kyamekye/Facebook

Students for Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) shun lectures today as protest against recent brutalities on students by security personnel.

Di student SRC announce to students say make dem dawg classes on Monday, October 22, 2018 after school security arrest 11 students den injure one last week Friday sake of dem hold vigil without permission.

Di student wey di Police injure dey bleed from en head, make weak, wey no dey fit talk well according to students.

Di unarmed students last week hold vigil for di forecourt of dema hall as protest against school management decision to "morale", dema usual Friday night 'jama' for all di school halls.

Di SRC release statement "action now, enough is enough" which direct students say make dem shun lectures.

Chaw tension dey KNUST campus after following the university management convert all di unisex halls into mixed halls as dema way of stopping indiscipline among students.

KNUST students currently dey wear red shirts as part of dema protest wey dem dey march on campus in protest against student brutality. But school management dey insist say class be compulsory.

Students dey demand say make dem sack di Vice Chancellor who dey empower Police to brutalise students.