Image example Former Ekiti govnor Ayo Fayose

Ayo Fayose, di former govnor of Ekiti state, southwest Nigeria, don land Federal High Court for Lagos to face charge of heavy corruption wey im don deny.

Na di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) carri oga Fayose go court say im use kurukere hand collect illegal $5million from former defence minister, Musiliu Obanikoro, wey im use for Ekiti election in 2014.

Mr Fayose don deny all di accuse wey EFCC nack for im head and on Friday, 19 October, e rub pepper for dia eye say make dem carri am go court.

Na for Twitter Oga Fayose nack yan say since di anti-corruption police dey claim say dem get prove case of wayo against am, why dem dey slack.

Fast forward to Monday morning, 22 October EFCC drag Fayose go face court for Lagos on top 11 count charge.

Image example Oga Fayose dey discuss wit im lawyers

EFCC say oga Fayose get hand inside different offense of mago mago wey begin for 2014 wen im become govnor for di second time.

Some of charge include:

Charge 1: Im collect money wey no pure of up to N1,219,000,000 (One Billion, Two Hundred and Nineteen Million Naira) wey im use sponsor im own govnorship election for Ekiti in June, 2014

Charge 2: Im collect cash money wey no pure of up to $5,000,000 (Five Million Dollars) from former Minister of State for Defence Senator Musiliu Obanikoro in June, 2014

Charge 3: Im keep N300,000,000.00 (Three Hundred Million Naira) for fixed deposit bank account wey no follow law

Charge 4: Togeda wit Spotless Ltd. and members of im family dem dey control N317, 000, 000.00 (Three Hundred and Seventeen Million Naira) for one local bank

Skip Twitter post by @renoomokri So ironic that @officialEFCC has taken @GovAyoFayose to Nnamdi Azikiwe airport to fly him to Lagos for trial. This is the same government that provided a security detail to take Kemi Adeosun to the same Nnamdi Azikiwe airport to escape justice. Anti corruption my foot #RenosDarts pic.twitter.com/9iekWBjyYA — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) October 21, 2018

Dis na big reverse for Mr Fayose wey until last week Monday, na im be di govnor of Ekiti state till im step down for new govnor Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

Fayose na di last Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) govnor among di south west Yoruba states and im use im voice oppose di goment of President Muhammadu Buhari.