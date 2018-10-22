Image copyright @elrufai/Twitter Image example Govnor Elrufai dey do meeting wit di oga of security agencies dem for inside di state

Kaduna state govnor Mallam Nasir Ahmad El Rufai don do meting wit di oga dem for security agencies in di state on top di latest gbege wey 55 pipo die inside.

Di govnor still hama say im neva do u-turn for di 24-hour morning to night curfew wey im announce yesterday and im beg im state pipo make dem follow law.

Many parts for Kaduna don become ghost town two days afta gbege for market between Muslim and Christian youths.

Some pipo wey dey live for di state, wey di curfew affect tell BBC Pidgin say e no easy.

One pesin wey no want make pipo know im name tok say im area don dry since goment announce di curfew.

"We no expect di curfew at all, e just land for our head like big surprise. And because no one plan to keep food for house, di tin dey suffer us for here.''

Solomon Emmanuel wey dey live for Barnawa, Kaduna south, wey be Christian area tok say pipo dey comot small small for im area, but dem no dey enta main road.

Im say im never see police or military for Barnawa wey hot for Friday afta Christians die for anoda corner of town.

Emmanuel tok say politicians no dey try unto di insecurity mata for di state sake of say dem never bring final solution wey go stop di roundabout killing, curfew, peace followed by more killing.

''l believe by evening, goment go press brake for di 24-hour curfew, me l get food for house because l dey buy plentikeep but odas dey wey dey buy food day by day dey suffer.''

On top all dis one, di National Youth Service Corps for Kaduna wey di 2018 Batch C suppose begin orientation for Tuesday 23 October don suspend am till further notice sake of di crisis.

How dis latest crisis start?

Di quanta between Muslim and Christian youths start wen wheelbarrow pushers for di town of Kasuwan Magani begin drag demsef over somtin wey no dey clear.

Di state commissioner for police tok say 22 pipo na im dem arrest afta di gbege and goment don put curfew for di town.

Presidency tok-tok pesin, Garba Shehu, say President Muhammadu Buhari no dey happy about di way wey some Nigerians dey use fight take dey settle quarrel.

President Buhari said the frequent resort to bloodshed by Nigerians over misunderstandings that can be resolved peacefully, is worrisome.

"No culture and religion wey support make pipo no dey show respect to dia fellow human being life."

Di same kasala like dis happun for February wey like 10 pipo die, plenty house plus business burn and over 60 pipo na im dey face charges on top dat kasala.

Oga Shehu say presido Buhari go like community leaders to ginger dia pipo to dey tolerate odas and stop anytin wey go cause quarrel before e go turn to serious gbege.