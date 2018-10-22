Image copyright KNUST Facebook

Regional Security Council for Ashanti Region, Ghana, impose 6.00pm to 6.00am curfew on Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology [KNUST].

Every student suppose vacate di school premises indefinitely by midday on Tuesday, 23 October 2018.

Dis be after students destroy school property during dema demonstration. Authorities say only foreign students be exempted from di order, but SRC leadership dem all for leave the school premises.

So far police no arrest anybody.

University Authorities day dem dey suspect say some former students also enter bus come di school to cause more trouble.