Norway wan increase di number of visa wey dem dey give Nigerians

Norway Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Jens-Petter Kjemprud, say di embassy get plan to increase di number of visa to Nigerians.

Kjemprud tell local tori pipo News Agency of Nigeria say di embassy go soon start to discuss di mata with VFS Global and di Nigeria-Norway Chambers of Commerce.

Oga Kjemprud say di number of visas wey dem dey give Nigerians dey too small.

"We wan make Nigerians do more with Norwegians for future. But we know say di visa wey we dey give Nigerians dey too small.

"Di embassy dey plan to discuss with VFS Global and di Nigerian-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce to increase di number of visas to Nigerians very soon,' na wetin im add put.

Kjemprud say out of 600 visa applications wey di embassy receive from Nigeria between January and August dis year, only 290 get visa.