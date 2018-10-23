Insurers dey use pipo money do mago-mago - NHIS oga

Na plenti drama for di headquarters of di National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, as police teargas worker wey block di office gate make dia oga, Professor Usman Yusuf, no enta office.

Na for early momo di workers bin organise demselves kia kia, block gate say oga Yusuf no go enta because dem don suspend am.

Di NHIS Governing Council bin suspend am, say im hand no pure ontop some corruption mata.

But Professor Usman Yusuf say di governing body no get right to suspend am and na only President Muhammadu Buhari fit remove am from office.

For April, union pipo protest say why President Buhari go return NHIS oga wey health minister suspend

Wetin concern police concern NHIS?

Workers tell BBC Pidgin say na truckload of police land dia domot dey fire tear gas before dem force gate open to allow oga Yusuf enta.

Police tok-tok pesin, Manza Anjunguri, wey dey FCT police command, tell BBC Pidgin say e no fit put mouth for di mata as im no sabi anytin for now.

'We dey borrow gloves from patients to treat patients'

But oga Yusuf tok say all di problem wey dey im head so, na bad pipo wey dey use pipo money do mago-mago dey cause am.

E say pipo wey dey do health management mata, wey dem dey call HMO, no gbadun all di policy wey im don put for ground, dat na wetin dey cause all di suspension wey dey im head.

Image example Oga Yusuf tok say plenti mago-mago dey inside plenti HMOs

No be di first time wey di NHIS boss don chop suspension. Health Minister, Isaac Odewole, bin suspend am before but President Buhari later return back to office.

Di oga madam of di NHIS Governing Council, Enyenatu Ifenne, say di panel wey dey investigate Prof. Yusuf get three months to finish dia work and submit dia report.

According to NHIS law, di governing council and di Minister of Health no get power to suspend or drive di NHIS oga from work.

Dem fit recommend case but all di action dey for oga presido hand.

BBC Pidgin still dey try reach HMOs make dem tok dia own for dis oga Yusuf accuse.