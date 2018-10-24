Image copyright Getty Images Image example Juventus beat Man United to win three matches back-to-back for Champions League

Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho no hide mouth as e troway twale give Juventus afta Tuesday Champions League match for Old Trafford.

Di Italian champions beat di Red Devils 1-0 for dia own stadium afta Paulo Dybala score for 17th minute to win three matches back-to-back for di competition.

Di Portuguese praise di way wey Juventus players like Chiellini and Bonucci take defend and e tok say dat kain performance no allow Man-U players score.

"I go tok say dem dey different level and if pipo no wan gree, dat one na dia problem," na so Mourinho tok.

E also tok say di Juve defenders suppose go Havard University to teach pipo how dem suppose dey play as central defender.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Na Chiellini do tackle pass for di match

Dat kain tok be like say e dey use style yab im own players say Juve players no be dia mate, but maybe na true e dey tok.

Na just ONE shot on target di three Man-U attackers manage for di whole match.

Na only six shots in total Man-U play for di match and na di lowest since dia match against Bayern Munich (also six) for April 2014.

Chiellini win 100% tackles and na seven clearance wey im do, pass all di players wey dey field.

Mr Mourinho say Juventus dey different level of stability, experience and as Bonucci and Chiellini dey dia back so, e dey allow di team get freedom to attack well-well.

But Mournho tok say im no go complain about how im players perform, say dem try but na water pass gari.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Na just one shot on target wey Man-U striker Romelu Lukaku and im team mates get for di whole match

Man-U go face Everton for dia next match for Premier League on Sunday.