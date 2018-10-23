BBC Pidgin Essay Competition: See foto from di awards ceremony
Dis na some foto of how di awards ceremony shele for Sheraton Hotels and Towers.
Di winner of di essay competition, Izeowayi Izaza Victor dey pose wit judges and di Head of BBC West Africa
Students from different schools for Lagos follow BBC pipo celebrate for di awards ceremony
Head of BBC West Africa, Toyosi Ogunseye as she dey tok to guests
Winner, Izeowayi Izaza Victor dey very happi say im win di essay competition
Victor follow read im winning essay on weda "Africa youth dey ready for political leadership"
Victor follow join panel tok on di topic of di essay wit fellow young pipo
Editor of di BBC Pidgin Service, Adejuwon Soyinka na im welcome evribodi
Izeowayi collect one year academic book scholarship