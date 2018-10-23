BBC Pidgin Essay Competition: See foto from di awards ceremony

  • 23 October 2018

Dis na some foto of how di awards ceremony shele for Sheraton Hotels and Towers.

  • Di winner of di essay competition, Izeowayi Izaza Victor dey pose wit judges and di Head of BBC West Africa, Toyosi Ogunseye BBC

  • Cross section of pipo wey show for di awards ceremony BBC

  • Head of BBC West Africa, Toyosi Ogunseye as she dey tok to guests BBC

  • Winner, Izeowayi Izaza Victor dey very happi say im win di essay competition BBC

  • Victor follow read im winning essay on weda "Africa youth dey ready for political leadership" BBC

  • Victor follow join panel tok tok on di topic of di essay wit fellow youth BBC

  • Editor of di BBC Pidgin Service, Adejuwon Soyinka na im welcom evribodi BBC

  • Izeowayi collect one year academic book scholarship BBC

