Image copyright Elliot Ugochukwu-Ukoh Image example Authorities for Nigeria bin seize Kanu passports afta dem release am on bail

Israel authorities don tok say di leader of di Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu no dey dia kontri.

Some IPOB social media platforms bin release video for weekend wey show as Nnamdi Kanu dey pray for Western Wall, Jerusalem afta im don dey miss since last year.

Tok-tok pesin of di ministry of foreign affairs for Israel tell BBC say as far as dem know, oga Kanu no dey Israel. Di ministry say di video fit dey old.

Nigeria Minister of Information Lai Mohammed bin tell BBC Pidgin say goment go release statement about di appearance of oga Kanu.

Dem arrest oga Kanu for 2015 and im bin dey detention for one and half years but afta dem release am on bail, authorities collect im British and Nigerian passports.

Pipo come begin wonder how Kanu take manage comot from Nigeria since im no hold im passports.