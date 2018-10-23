Image example Oga Yusuf say di NHIS governing council no get right to suspend am

Garba Shehu wey be media aide to Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari, say di wahala wey dey happun for di kontri National Health Insurance Scheme - NHIS don dey take ethnic and political waka.

Oga Shehu say e be like say some interest groups for outside and inside di agency wan remove di NHIS boss Usman Yusuf by force because of di reform wey e dey bring for di organisation.

E explain give say before, di Health Management Organisations - HMOs dey collect five billion naira everi month and dem just dey share am until NHIS oga land come dey stop am and now na only 1.3 billion dem dey get.

E say as tins be now, di NHIS govning council no follow due process to suspend di NHIS boss.

E explain give say di Secretary to di Goment of di Federation plus Minister of health don dey chook mouth for di crisis to ensure say dem find solution.

But wen BBC Pidgin call di Ministry of Health, dem say di minister Isaac Adewole just come back from Brazil and still dey get briefing on top di mata before e go comment.

Di oga patapata of National Insurance Scheme, Usman Yusuf say di governing council suspend am because im dey chook eye for di wuruwuru wey HMOs dey do wit sick pipo moni.

Union dey protest NHIS oga wey Buhari recall

Yusuf explain give say since 13 years wey dem create NHIS, di HMOs go collect plenti moni and instead of wey dem go pay hospital make dem give quality health care to dey pipo, dem go fix di moni for bank, take loans wit dey moni or buy foreign reserve to maximise dia profit.

Oga Yusuf still add say di govning council no get right to suspend am because di constitution no give dem dat kain authority.

"Many of di HMOs no get licence I come decide say make dem renew am and dem must collect letter from all di hospitals wey dem dey serve and out of dey 57 of dem only few make am," im tok.

Di govning council say dem suspend am because of say corruption allegation hang im head and say e must step aside so dat dem go do proper investigation.