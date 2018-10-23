Image copyright AFP Image example Constitution road for Kaduna state free of traffic

Kaduna state goment for north west Nigeria don choose some areas dem go stop di morning to night 24-hour curfew wey dem declare on Sunday.

Dis decision dey happun afta senior goment officials and ogas dem of security agencies do meeting on top di security mata wey dey trouble di state.

Kaduna govnor Mallam Nasir Elrufai bin declare curfew afta more than 55 pipo die for fight fight between Christian youths and Hausa Moslems for Kasuwan Magani, wey be market inside Kaduna Central.

For inside press release, Samuel Aruwan, wey be tok tok pesin for di govnor, say ''as e be so, Kasuwan Magani and Kujama don relax so pipo fit comot between 6am and 5pm.''

''Di curfew go remain for Kasuwan Magani and Kujama, so pipo no go fit waka between 5pm for evening until 6am di next day until further notice,'' na so im tok.

But di State Security Council gree say areas like Kabala West, Kabala Doki, Sabon-Tasha, Narayi and Maraban Rido for inside Kaduna Metropolis still hot unto say bad pipo dey plan or even try to attack church and mosque between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Dis na why di Security Council decide to keep di lock and bolt 24-hour curfew for dis areas and security forces go make sure say no one break am.

Aruwan tok say, ''dem go arrest any pesin wey no follow di law and security agencies dem in charge no go slack to deal wit jaguda pipo or groups fire for fire.''

Di Security Council also tok say for odia areas inside Kaduna Metro, dem notice security don improve so dem go open window small make pipo go buy tins dem need to keep for house.

Dis one mean say, for di rest of Kaduna Metropolis, between 1pm and 5pm on Tuesday, market, shops and businesses dem fit open and operate.

Security agents go dey on patrol to protect di markets to make sure evri tin dey safe and to deal wit any jaguda pesin wey wan misbehave.

Di 24-hour curfew for Kaduna Metropolis go continue from 5pm until further notice.

Las las di Security Council beg pipo for Kaduna say make dem no vex on top dis curfew. But dis hard way to protect di life and property sometimes na di only way.

Goment promise to continue dey chook eye on di mata and announce any new plan according to wetin security agencies advice dem.