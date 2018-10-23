Image copyright Bayo Omoboriowo Image example Ernest Shonekan wey dey middle, siddon wit former head of state dem Abdulsalami Abubakar and Olusegun Obasanjo

Former Nigeria interim national goment leader Chief Ernest Shonekan dey alive.

Secretary to Ogun State goment Taiwo Adeoluwa tell BBC pidgin say di chief dey ''alive, hale and hearty''.

Oga Adeoluwa add tori join say im own oga, Govnor Ibikunle Amosun don even tok wit oga Shonekan for phone Tuesday evening.

But social media dey tok different say Ernest Shonekan don die.

Chief Ernest Adehunle Oladeinde Shonekan na lawyer and politician wey become national leader for 26 August 1993.

Dis na time wen military president Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida dey under pressure to hand over power to democratic goment afta im cancel di June 12 1993.

Di goment of Shonekan manage to last only three months before General Sani Abacha pursue am comot for palace coup.