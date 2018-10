Nigeria goment wan reduce di number of pikin wey woman fit born?

Image copyright Penn State

Nigeria goment dey look how dem fit reduce di number of pikin wey woman go born for di kontri.

Na Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, tok dis one as she dey answer kweshon for di 24th Nigerian Economic Summit wey dem do for Abuja.

She tok say goment don already follow traditional leaders tok to take know how di mata go fit work for di kontri.

She say di way wey Nigeria population dey grow dey go so, na serious problem as goment dey try achieve dia Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

Di plan wey Mrs Ahmed tok on Tuesday na to control population growth by say dem put full stop to di number of pikin dem wey woman fit born.

Dis kain tin no be new tin. China bin do law for dia pipo wey tok say na only one pikin pesin fit born. But dem don increase di number to two.

E neva clear how goment go handle dis kain policy because for Nigeria, pipo believe say na God dey give pikin and nobodi fit determine how many woman go born.