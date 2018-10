Why some Nigerians dey vex for Operation Crocodile Smile III

Image copyright Getty Images

Nigerians don cari vex enta social media afta Nigerian Army announce say dem go do Crocodile Smile III as training for military for inland security.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai say di operation wey 13 Brigade dey do go handle kidnapping, armed robbery, militancy and oda crimes for Cross River.

Dem also tok say e go last for one month.

Di Govnor of di State, Ben Ayade follow chook mouth say di exercise go help di state for di 2019 election and di December Calabar Carnival make e for go smoothly.

But Nigerians for social media say e no necessary to dey put soldiers for dis state wen for Kaduna pipo dey die like fowl.

While oda tok say no be soldiers di pipo of Niger Delta need now.