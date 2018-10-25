Ochanya: See as pipo enta road to protest for justice for di 13-year-old rape victim
Court for Makurdi dey hold two men wey dem accuse say na dem rape di 13-year-old girl.
-
BBC
Plenti pipo for Nigeria capital, Abuja enta road on Thursday 25 October to shout say dem want justice for 13-year-old Ochanya Ogbaje wey just die.
-
BBC
Di girl die for Benue State Teaching Hospital as she no survive di serious Vesicovaginal fistula (VVF) and oda complications wey happun to her. One Upper Area Court for Benue don hold two men wey dem accuse say na di rape wey dem dey rape di girl since 9-years-old na im cause di condition wey come kill her so.
-
BBC
Na di body of women lawyers (FIDA) and di girl mama carri di mata go police station. Afta investigation, police arrest di man and im son wey dem say na dem dey molest di girl.
-
BBC
Ochanya Ogbaje die for hospital on Thursday 18 October for di teaching hospital for Makurdi
-
BBC
Many pipo, especially women and old students of Federal Government Girls’ College Gboko, cari vex go Abuja say dem no go gree if goment no do justice to di mata
-
BBC
As dem dey shout 'Hang the rapist', di women say make goment put mouth for di mata