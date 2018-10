Dem no support media player for your device KNUST Demo: Shun dey feel your body den listen to wana grievances – SRC President

Ghana government take dema body enter di Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (Knust) to hear students dema grievances.

Education Minister plus other top government people hold emergency meeting plus students den school authorities yestee.

De SRC President Kelvin Sah who lead di demonstration to di emergency meeting say e be successful, as he sure say student go return to school very soon.

According to Mr Sah, as student leaders dem dey condemn di violence wey happen, but e be strong signal to management say dem for listen.

Currently di university shut down indefinitely after dema planned protests turn violent.