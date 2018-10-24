Wizkid and Tiwa Savage 'Fever' hot sotey e dey make pipo stew

Image copyright Youtube/Wizkid Image example Wizkid and Tiwa touch well well for di video

Nigerian award winning singer Wizkid release di video for im song Fever on Wednesday October 24 and pipo never close mouth ontop di mata since.

As e be so nobody dey tok about di lyrics of di song but di content as per di way Wizkid and anoda ogbonge award winning singer Tiwa Savage flow inside di video.

Dia chemistry na die

Na only Wizkid start di song wey long pass 3 minutes. E sing for 30 seconds first before Tiwa shake waist enta and na den di video start to dey sweet.

Although Tiwa no open mouth sing anytin inside di song, she collabo wit Wizkid for oda tins.

Dem hold hand, hold each oda, sleep ontop each oda, Wizkid pet her hair as e dey 'assure' her say Starboy dey for her.

Dia chemistry na die and plenti pipo notice am.

Image copyright Youtube/wizkid Image example Tiwa Savage no sing inside di video

No be today

No be today tori don dey fly up and down say di two singers dey date each oda but di two singers neva open mouth ontop di mata.

Tiwa former husband bin come ontop twitter too to deny say di two dey date say all na entertainment.

Dis video now don start di tori all over again.

What if sef?

As e be so, nobody fit really place wetin dey happun, why some say na PR stunt odas say di video too dey real to be just entertainment but what if na true? E no go be today and e no go be di first time na wetin many pipo tok be dat.