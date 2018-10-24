Cameroon goment wan build new house for president of Constitutional Council

Image example Clement Atanga, constitutional council president

Cameroon goment don invite contractors to bid for di construction of new house for di president of di Constitutional Council, di same legal join bodi wey two days ago announce di re-election of long-time President Paul Biya.

According to di goment, di construction of di Constitutional Council President house go take less dan eight months to complete and di budget for di construction na 272 million CFA- wey dey close to $500,000.

Na for 1996 constitution na im dem add di Constitutional Council for dia constitution but di president appoint di 11 members for February dis year.

Di council first work na to decide di results of di October 7th presidential election.

Early dis week, di council president Justice Clement Atangana announce say President Paul Biya win with 71 percent of votes.

Di council also troway di 18 petitions from di opposition candidates - wey claim say plenty mago mago happun for di election. Opposition candidate, Maurice Kamto, wey carry second with 14% of di votes, no gree accept di official results.

Many Cameroonians feel say dis new house na gift for Justice Atangana. Officials no respond to BBC requests for comment.