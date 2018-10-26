Why Nigeria lawmakers dey torchlight medicine wey get 'body parts' from China

Image copyright Creative Commons

Nigeria House of Representatives don say make dem start to investigate tori wey dey circulate say Chinese manufacturers dey smuggle medicine wey get human parts inside.

Tori be say na National Intelligence Agency, NIA, warn pipo to be careful say some tins wey no pure fit land from China.

No be di first time wey China don enta yawa on top di products wey dem dey export go anoda kontri.

For 2007, Panama authorities discover say toothpaste wey come from China get substance wey kill 138 pipo.

Professor Christiana Moji Adeyeye, di oga of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, tell tori pipo Guardian say she don tok to China authorities and dem say na Placenta Hominis wey pipo dey use for South East Asia for a long time now, say na di same placenta wey dem dey troway afta woman born pikin.

She say she don tell all dia office for di kontri make dem shine eye well-well for di mata.

Dem no support media player for your device Sweet Sweet Codeine: Di cough syrup wey dey destroy lives for Nigeria

Minister of Health Prof. Isaac Adewole sef tok say dem don start to chook eye for di mata.