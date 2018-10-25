Image copyright AFP

Twale to Sahle-Work Zewde as she don become first woman president for Ethiopia.

Na di kontri parliament elect oga Zewde afta former presido Mulatu Teshome resign just like dat.

Na just last week wey Prime Minsiter Abiy Ahmed appoint ministers wey na woman full half of dem.

Oga Zewde tok say e dey important to maintain peace as she dey thank her kontri pipo for acceptance speech.

Who be Sahle-Work Zewde?

President Zewde don serve as ambassador for Ethiopia before, wia dem post am go Senegal and Djibouti.

She don work for United Nations as head of peace-building for Central African Republic.

Her last work before she become president na UN representative to African Union.

For Ethiopia constitution, president no get power like dat, na di prime minister dey hold political power.