Image copyright FAAN Image example Last year, dis airport follow for di worst for world, but now see

President Muhammadu Buhari don tear rubber new international terminal inside Port Harcourt International Airport for Rivers State, south south Nigeria.

Oga Buhari cut ribbon for di new terminal on Thursday togeda wit Rivers State govnor Nyesom Wike, Hadi Sirika wey be Minister of State for Aviation and oda top goment officials.

Buhari say since di late 1970s and early 1980s wey goment build airports for di kontri, dem neva carri out beta work for di airports and some of dem don dey dambaru.

Pipo wey don see di airport wit dia two korokoro eye say e fine no be small but di waka to re-build Nigeria's newest international airport no be small tin.

See di top five tins why make PH International airport special somtin.

18 months to five years

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image example Former presido Dr. Goodluck Jonathan pass di baton of office and projects to current presido Oga presido Muhammadu Buhari

Former Nigeria presido Dr. Goodluck Jonathan na im commission dis new renovation of di airport for 2013.

Presido Goodluck goment plan na to build new international terminal for four airports wey include; Abuja, Kano, Lagos and Port Harcourt.

Dem calculate say dem go need just 18 months to build di first terminal wey be di one for Port Harcourt.

Five years don waka before dem complete di airport under anoda presido.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example No tissue for Port Harcourt toilet na one of di reason e gbab 'worst airport' accolade

Worst airport for world

One reason why pipo for Port Harcourt a.k.a pitakwa go jolli unto dis new airport na sake of say e go correct wan bad accolade dem cari last year.

International sabi pipo for internet, 'Sleep in Airport' tok say PH International airport na di third worst airport for world.

Dem score di airport low on tins like customer service, hygiene, restaurants, toilets, immigration/security etc.

Image copyright Nigeria Presidency/Twitter Image example Nigeria Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika dey inspect di Port-Harcourt International Airport Terminal for Omagwa

China money full di airport

For July 2013, Presido Jonathan travel go China to collect $3 billion loan to build different projects for Nigeria.

Out of dis plenti money, dem keep $500 million to build airport terminals wey include dis one for Port Harcourt.

Nigeria drop $100 million from e own pocket to add join inside di money.

Most of dis money no go comot from China sake of say na China Construction Company - CCECC build di terminal and go build di odas.

Di agreement na to use interest of 3 per cent over 15-120 years pay back di loan.

Di site for one of di worst air accidents in Nigeria

108 pipo, including plenti students of Loyola Jesuit College for Abuja, die wen dia plane crash as e dey land for Port Harcourt airport.

Na only two pipo survive di Sosoliso Airline crash wey hit di ground as e land and catch fire.

Di crew chop some of di blame for di accident plus bad weather.

Image example Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika

Three back to back ministers don dey in charge of aviation mata for Nigeria in eight years

Stella Oduah na di aviation minister in charge wen goment gree to upgrade di four international airport terminals for Nigeria.

But former presido Dr. Goodluck Jonathan sack Oduah for February 2014 unto tori say goment money miss for her hand.

Osita Chidoka, former Corps Marshall of di Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC na im become di new aviation minister.

Afta di 2015 general election wey comot Goodluck goment, Hadi Sirika siddon for di seat of aviation minister.

Sirika come become di third pesin to dey in charge of di building of di Port Harcourt International Airport.