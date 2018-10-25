FIFA ranking: Nigeria climb four places to number three for Africa

Image copyright Twitter/@Ahmedmusa718 Image example Ahmed Musa score di highest goals for last FIFA world cup.

Nigeria Super Eagles don climb four places to 44 position for di world for di latest FIFA/Coca-Cola Ranking.

For di ranking table wey di world football governing body publish for dia website, Nigeria get 1431 points as against dia 1415 wey dem get for September.

Dis movement don put Nigeria for number three position for Africa behind Tunisia and Senegal.

Meanwhile Belgium don become di number one team for di world as dem overtake world champions France we drop to second position.