Image copyright Lewis Whyld Image example Kweku Adoboli

Court for United Kingdom take decision say make dem deport former UBS trader Kweku Adoboli come Ghana.

Mr Adoboli describe di hearing as "second trial" which make he dey feel heartbroken.

'I work hard for seven years make I take correct my mistakes, then I fit help people learn how den tins dey happen…but di way dem talk say dis tin wey I dey do no be in di public interest be break my heart,' Mr Adoboli reveal outside di court.

Mr Adoboli go jail sake of en killer trading moves which make Swiss bank lose $2.3 billion, after he serve half of en sentence deportation issues hit am.

So far he try fight against am but during di last ruling for di Upper Tribunal of di Immigration and Asylum Chamber, Judge Mark Ockelton talk say Mr Adoboli en honesty be someway way be, as he no admit say he do anything wrong during en 2012 trial.

Some Ghanaians dey react after di news say e be possible say dem go deport am come di country.

Adoboli en supporters describe di ruling as "shocking assassination of en character" wey dem accuse di judge say he already condemn am even di trail.