Ganduje video: Jafar Jafar appear before Kano lawmakers as pipo protest for streets

Kano State House of Assembly for north west Nigeria on Thursday begin torchlight bribery accuse wey dey di head of Govnor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Di main koko na say Jafar Jafar wey be di Publisher of Daily Nigeria wey release di videos wey show as di govnor dy collect moni put for clothe, appear before di lawmakers.

Di govnor bin don deny di accuse, but di Assembly bin set up seven-man investigative committee on October 15 to check di mata well-well.

Di committee begin work wit heavy security wey dey outside, as di di publisher show face to come tell dem more. But security presence no stop pipo wey wan protest to show face for di area and oda streets for Kano.

Some of di pipo wey dey protest support Govnor Ganduje, while odas support Jafar Jafar.

Oga Jafar stand im ground, say di videos wey im release dey correct, say no be fake as di state goment bin tok.

As di lawmakers dem dey throw am kwesion from everi angle, im no gree tell dem who give am di video.