Nigeria 2019 election: 76 different pipo wan be president of Africa biggest kontri

Di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) wey be di pipo wey dey conduct election for Nigeria, say na 76 pipo wan contest to be president of di kontri.

Femi Akinbiyi wey be INEC tok-tok pesin for Lagos State, say 50 candidates wan contest for di three (3) Senatorial seats for di state and 249 candidates dey run for di 24 Federal Constituencies.

We eye still dey dis tori wey just land and we go bring una more as e dey comot. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.