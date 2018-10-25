Image example Pipo carri her mata go Human Righst Commission for Abuja on Thursday

Ochanya Ogbanje dey five years old wen she start to dey live wit di Ogbuja family for Benue State, north central Nigeria.

Di plan na to go school from dia even as she dey epp out wit work for di house but na anoda tin she meet.

Tins start to dey spoil wen Ochanya clock eight years old and Victor Ogbuja, her anty pikin allegedly start to dey rape her.

Tori be say di mata worse for her wen dem claim say papa of di house, Andrew Ogbuja join too.

Dem rape her to death

Di plenti 'rape-rape' make Ochanya sick well-well.

Wen Ochanya family rush her go Benue Teaching hospital, dem confam say she get Vesico Vagina Fistula (VVF) and problem wit how to urinate as a result of wetin she pass through.

Enuwa Efada Soo wey be one of di pipo wey take care of her tell BBC pidgin say di pain wey Ochanya go through mouth no fit tok.

"If say we get moni to even treat her she for still live.

"Na workers for di hospital come dey even donate moni to take care of di girl."

She say di girl bin dey hospital for two months and she wear pampers throughout as she dey piss and poo for bodi.

Ochanya die on October 17th afta she first complain of fever, but before dem know she no come dey feel her body again, no fit move her leg, her waist and hand again.

I no go gree for Ochanya

Pipo wey carri I no go gree ontop di mata cry go Ministry of Justice and National Human Rights Commission for Abuja.

Di protesters say di way wey Ochanya Ogbanje carri die no good and dem want make goment make strong law to punish any man wey rape woman.

Irene Awuna wey be one of di protesters say di Nigerian law no di protect di girl child until e turn 18 years.

"Any society wey no get beta law to punish rapist, den dat society dey support say make dem dey abuse di girl child," she tok.

Image example Tori be say Victor Ogbuja di oda man wey dem say rape Ochanya dey on di run

Oga Ogbuja and im pikin go face law

Victor Ogbuja don run comot for house since di mata happun but police don gbab im papa Andrew Ogbuja.

Di first time wey police bin arrest oga Andrew dem charge am go magistrate court come give am bail afta 10 day.

But women lawyers for di state no gree come write petition and dem don go re-arrest am and arraign am before court on Thursday.

Di court say make dem remand am till November 29 wen court go start hearing for di mata.

Benue state goment say wetin happun to Ochanya dey very shameful. According to deputy govnor Benson Abounu, di pipo wey get hand inside must face dia punishment.