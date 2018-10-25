Ghana don dissolve KNUST council

Image copyright Kwesi Debrah

Ghana goment don dissolve governing council for Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) afta violent protests for campus.

Consequently, dem appoint interim seven member committee make dem manage affairs of di university den ensure say di students return come school in 14 days.

For di press release inside, dem announce say di interim Council chair go be by Nana Effah Apenteng, Paramount Chief of the Bompata Traditional Area.

Dis new development come up afta recommendations Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh Minister for Education, lead goment delegation from make dem mediate di KNUST campus protests.

Goment give di interim council three months make dem take sort di issues for di university.