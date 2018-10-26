Fire don burn all di document wey we use for election - Cameroon goment
Cameroon Minister of Communication, Issa Tchiroma, don announce say fire don burn all di documents wey dem take do 7 October election.
ELECAM wey dey in charge of election for di kontri declare Paul Biya as di winner for anoda seven years afta 35 years wey im don dey rule.
Cameroon Constitutional Council reject di 18 petition wey call for re-run of di presidential election afta opposition party bin say di election no go well.
Oga Tchiroma, release statement say im wan tell national and international pipo say 'all di minutes of di presidential election of 7 October for Cameroon, wey dem keep for Congress Palace, fire don burn evritin kpatakpata.
E tok say na 25 October di fire start for one of di buildings for di palace.
Mr Tchiroma add join say President Biya don order say make dem start investigation sharp-sharp to know how di fire take start.