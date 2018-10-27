Image copyright Google

Dr Stella Adadevoh for celebrate 62 years birthday today if to say she dey alive and Google dey use dia Doodle to troway twale give di Nigerian doctor.

E don reach four years now wey Dr Adadevoh die afta she epp her kontri fight Ebola.

Na she make sure say Liberian diplomat, Patrick Sawyer, no go anywia afta dem confam say e get Ebola so e no go spread am give oda pipo.

Di Liberian goment bin give Dr Adadevoh serious pressure dat time, sotay di Liberian Ambassador dey accuse say weda na kidnap di hospital bin kidnap dia man.

Later she sef and eleven of her co-workers follow catch di virus and she die for August 19 2014.

Image example Di correct work wey Dr Adadevoh do na im save plenti pipo say dem no catch di deadly Ebola virus for 2014

Dr Adadevoh before she die don dey work as Endocrinologist for di First Consultant Hospital for 21 years.

Afta she die she collect plenti accolades, plus including di 93 Days film wey dem do to celebrate her.