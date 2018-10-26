TEF: See as Cashmadam Mahassin Quadri win N1.8million Tony Elumelu money

  • 26 October 2018

Di event wey dey happun evri year dey gada business pipo from all over Africa.

  • Mahassin Quadri BBC

    Na five oda business pipo follow Mahassin Quadri drag di $5,000 prize

  • TEF 2018 Entrepreneurship Forum BBC

    Mahassin wey come from Nigeria win over oda pipo wey come from Madagascar, Mauritius and Tanzania

  • Mahassin Quadri dey tok BBC

    Quadri bin don already collect $5,000 for her CashMadam app and now she don get $5,000 join to take upgrade and carri di app far.

  • Tony Elumelu and Nana Akufo-Addo BBC

    Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo show for Nigeria to attend di event.

  • Mahassin Quadri dey collect award BBC

    Mahassin beat 4 oda pipo to carri first prize.

  • TEF 2018 Entrepreneurship Forum BBC

    Dis entrepreneur get one product wey be handbag for women wey fit charge phone.

  • Solar bag for women BBC

    Di bag dey use solar panel to take draw power from di sun and e no too cost

  • Big-big pipo wey come di event BBC

    Ghana president say na Africa suppose dey borrow oda kontris money, no be say continent go dey collect.

  • TEF 2018 Entrepreneurship Forum BBC

    Plenti young pipo from all over Africa come for di event - many of dem na business owners dem be.

  • TEF 2018 Entrepreneurship Forum BBC

    Tony Elumelu Foundation say dem wan use $100m support 10,0000 young business owners for Africa before year 2040.

  • TEF 2018 Entrepreneurship Forum BBC

    Dem use hashtag #TEFFORUM2018 for pipo to take connect for social media.

  • TEF 2018 Entrepreneurship Forum BBC

    Africa na one of di continents wey get young pipo pass for di world

  • Oluchi BBC

    Super Model Oluchi na one of di judges wey come for di event.

  • Dr. Awele Elumelu BBC

    Dr. Awele Elumelu tok about why healthcare need to improve well-well for di kontri.

Another thing we de for inside dis tori