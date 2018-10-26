TEF: See as Cashmadam Mahassin Quadri win N1.8million Tony Elumelu money
Di event wey dey happun evri year dey gada business pipo from all over Africa.
Na five oda business pipo follow Mahassin Quadri drag di $5,000 prize
Mahassin wey come from Nigeria win over oda pipo wey come from Madagascar, Mauritius and Tanzania
Quadri bin don already collect $5,000 for her CashMadam app and now she don get $5,000 join to take upgrade and carri di app far.
Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo show for Nigeria to attend di event.
Mahassin beat 4 oda pipo to carri first prize.
Dis entrepreneur get one product wey be handbag for women wey fit charge phone.
Di bag dey use solar panel to take draw power from di sun and e no too cost
Ghana president say na Africa suppose dey borrow oda kontris money, no be say continent go dey collect.
Plenti young pipo from all over Africa come for di event - many of dem na business owners dem be.
Tony Elumelu Foundation say dem wan use $100m support 10,0000 young business owners for Africa before year 2040.
Dem use hashtag #TEFFORUM2018 for pipo to take connect for social media.
Africa na one of di continents wey get young pipo pass for di world
Super Model Oluchi na one of di judges wey come for di event.
Dr. Awele Elumelu tok about why healthcare need to improve well-well for di kontri.