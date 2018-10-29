Fayose don free from EFCC cell afta two weeks

Image copyright Lere Olayinka

Former govnor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose on Monday don comot from corruption police cell.

Na afta im do everiti wey court ask am to do for im bail toktok pesin, Lere Olayinka.

Fayose comot Federal High Court, Ikoyi Monday evening and BBC News Pidgin understand say di former govnor go appear for court on November 19.

Na October 24 di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) carri oga Fayose go court today on top accuse say e use kurukere hand collect illegal $5million from former defence minister, Musiliu Obanikoro, wey im use for Ekiti election in 2014 and ten more charge dem.

We eye still dey dis tori wey just land and we go bring una more as e dey comot. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.