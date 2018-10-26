Nigeria 2019 election: Waec, school certificate, oda qualification of candidates wey wan be presido
Chairman of Independent electoral commission for Nigeria Professor Mahmood Yakubu on Friday say anybody wey feel say di informate wey candidates fill for dia form CF001 no correct dey free to carry di matter go court.
Form CF001 na im dey carri informate of school school certificate, oda academic qualification of candidates wey wan be president for Nigeria.
Wetin di oga of Nigeria election office tok na afta local tori pipo report say president Muhammudu Buhari academic credentials dey with military so na affidavit na im fill for im form CF001 wey im submit give INEC.
Anybodi wey wan become president for Nigeria must finish secondary school and get certificate eg ( NECO, WAEC, GCE), according to 1999 constitution.
Make we chook eye inside some of di leading presidential candidate dia academic qualification
Muhammudu Buhari - (APC ) Im say im get WASSCE, / military training
Atiku Abubakar (PDP) - WASSCE, Law Diploma
Oby Ezekwesili (ACPN) - Bachelor's Degree, Master's Degree (International Law), Master's Degree (Public Administration), Chartered Accountant
Donald Duke (SDP) - LLB (Law) LLM (Law)
Omoyele Sowore (AAC) - Bachelor's Degree, Master's Degree
Eunice Atuejide (NIP).- LLB (Law), LLM (Law)
Adesina Fagbenro (KOWA)- BSc (Economics), LL.B (Bachelor of Laws), M.Inf.Sc (Master's Information Science).
On October 25 INEC announce say 76 pipo wan contest to be president of di kontri.
According to di 1999 constitution, section 131 "pesin fit qualify for election to di office of President if: (a) im be citizen of Nigeria by birth; (b) im don reach forty years; (c) im be member of political party and di political party go sponsor am; and (d) must finish secondary and get certificate e.g. ( NECO, WAEC, GCE) ."