Police don arrest women wey dey use Nigerian girls do runs for Ghana

Police tok say dem tell di parents of di women say dem get businesses for Ghana and need pipo wey go work for sales.

Ghana Police arrest five women on Friday wey dem suspect say dey operate human-trafficking ring.

Tori be say dem carri young women from Nigeria go Ghana, and promise dem say dem wan give dem beta job wey moni boku.

But wen di women land for Ghana, dey come by-force dem to do ashawo work and sama warning make dem no try am tell di authorities for Ghana.

Dem also by-force dem to pay traffickers, wey dem believe say come from Nigeria, $60 (£46) per day until dem cover di cost to bring dem enta di kontri.#

Police now dey search for oda suspects and also dey try to find di women wey dem dey by force to do dis bad work.

Tori say dem don rescue seven young women, between di ages of 22 to 26 wey dem force enta prostitution inside Tarkwa - wey be mining town for southern Ghana.