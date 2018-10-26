Image copyright Other Image example General Alkali, bin retire few weeks before dem declare say e dey miss on Monday, September 3, 2018

Nigerian Army on Friday claim say dem don discover shallow grave wia dem suspect say bad pipo use take bury di body of former Chief of Administration, Major General Mohammed Idris Alkali (rtd).

Army tok say di shallow grave, dey for 'No Man's Land,' and four different suspects wey dem arrest for different times, na im don identify am.

Di General Officer Commanding three Armoured Division inside Rukuba Barracks, Major Geneneral Benson Akinroluyo say di suspects carri di troops wey dey do search-and-rescue operation go di spot wia dem bury di corpse of di missing officer.

Image example Jos Pond of Death dey inside Dura-Du district for Plateau central Nigeria

But tori say dem don bin don dig di body comot and rebury am for anoda place wey dem no know.

Di bad pipo wey commit di crime, share di belongings of di missing officer afta dem kidnap am, according to oga Akinroluyo,

General Alkali, bin retire few weeks before dem declare say e dey miss on Monday, September 3, 2018, a day afta gunmen kill about 13 pesins for Dura-Du District, Jos, Plateau state, north central Nigeria.