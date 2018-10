Image copyright KNUST Facebook

Lecturers for Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) don declare strike starting on Friday say cos wetin dey happun for di university.

Di lecturers wey declare di strike on Friday say dem no dey happy say Ghana goment dissolve di school governing council on Thursday.

All dis strike na more palava for Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology afta student para do violent protest wey come make dem close down di university.

On Thursday, goment bin scata di governing Council of di university and arrange interim council to replace dem.

Di university teachers dey also vex why goment appoint seven-member interim council wey dem arrange to dey in charge of tins inside di school for di next three months.

Di lecturers also also yan say belle no sweet dem as dem no add Vice-Chancellor, Prof Kwasi Obiri Danso, join di interim council but dem go put President for di Student Representative Council (SRC), Kelvin Sah inside di council.

Di work of di interim council na run di evriday to day parol of di school and make sure say dem reopened di school within 14 days so dat student go resume back.

But di lecturers say dem no go recognise di council and dem no go work wit dia members wen school reopen.

On Thursday, di National Presido of di University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Dr Eric Opoku Mensah say goment no consult dem and dem no get representative inside di interim council.

E say dem see dis scata-scata of di council as plan to remove Prof Kwasi Obiri-Danso as Vice Chancellor. Dem say goment fall hand well-well for wetin dem do.