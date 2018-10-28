Image copyright Nigeria Army

Nigeria army confam on Sunday say three members of Shiite Muslim group don die and two of dem soldiers wound for one fight on Saturday.

Major General, James Myam, di Commander Army Headquarters Garrison tok for statement say di attack happun for Abuja wen di Muslim group bin set illegal road block.

Tori be say di soldiers bin dey escort guns and bullets from Abuja to Kaduna.

'Di sect wey suppose dey do procession, create illegal road block wey dey deny motor to drive pass free. Wen di soldiers convoy try to clear di road block, dem meet stubborn opposition from di group. Members of di group use all kinds of objects to block di road and also stone di soldiers wit dangerous items. Dem scata both military and civilian motor dem windscreens and windows'. Gen. Myam tok.

Dem even try to over power di soldier escorts and try to run away wit di guns and bullets wey di soldier dey escort. Na dis one make soldiers to begin open fire free demsef. As e happun, soldiers of 102 Guards Battalion wey be di army division for di area where di attack happun rush to help di convoy.