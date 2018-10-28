Parents say dem get correct informate say 57 Chibok girls dey Cameroon

Image copyright Getty Images

Parents of some of di Chibok school girls wey Boko Haram kidnap say dem get correct informate say fifty seven of di girls dey northern Cameroon.

One woman from Chibok, wey escape from di militants hand for June, tell di parents say di militant group keep di schoolgirls for di villages of Garin Magaji and Garin Mallam inside Marwa, northern Cameroon.

Di woman tok say all di girls don marry finish, and some of dem don born pikin.

Di Chairman of di Chibok Girls Parents' Association tell BBC say dem believe di woman because she call di names of di missing girls one by one.

Yakubu Nkeke say di woman claim say di conditions for di villages wey dem keep dis girls dey very poor, wit small food.

112 of di 276 Chibok schoolgirls wey Boko Haram kidnap na im still dey miss.

One Nigerian journalist wey get strong connection with militant group Boko Haram bin tok for April say na only 15 schoolgirls still dey alive.

Ahmad Salkida, na di pesin wey don work with di goment to negotiate di release of di Chibok girls before-before.

BBC Pidgin go kontinu to check wit authorities make dem chook mouth for di mata.