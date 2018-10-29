Image copyright OfficialPDPNigeria/Twitter

Chief Anthony Akhakon ''Tony'' Anenih, di former chairman, Board of Trustees for di opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) don die at di age of 85.

Kola Ologbondiyan, wey be national tok tok pesin for PDP, say for politics, dem dey call oga Anenih ''Mr. Fix it'' unto say no wahala for politics dey wey im no fit find solution.

While President Muhammadu Buhari add im own join wen im say oga Anenih dey front seat of Nigeria political history.

Wetin you suppose know about 'Mr Fix-it'

No be lie, even before Anenih wey be retired police officer join politics, im na police assistant to di first Govnor-General of Nigeria, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe.

PDP respect Anenih pass oxygen sef as na im dem give accolade say im helep dem win presidential election for 1999, 2003 and 2007.

Di 85 year old politician na pikin of Uzenema-Arue for Uromi in Edo state.

Anenih join Nigeria Police Force, Benin City in 1951 and im go police college for Ikeja, Bramshill Police College, Basingstoke, England and di International Police Academy, Washington DC.

E retire as police commissioner before e join politics.

Anenih Political CV

Oga Anenih na di state chairmo of di National Party of Nigeria between 1981 and 1983.

Im come do National Chairmo of di Social Democratic Party from 1992 and 1993, and na also member of di Constitutional Conference for 1994.

Anenih na member of di Peoples Democratic Movement wey late former Chief of General Staff, late General Musa Yar'Adua bin first start.

Im later later join di People's Democratic Party, and na minister of works and housing under former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Wahala wey im face

For 2016, Anenih by imsef write letter to di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on top one $2.1 billion arms wayo dem dey investigate during former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan goment.

Anenih tok say im collect $260 million, wey EFCC bin trace to im account, from oga Jonathan, as refund for money wey im spend for di 2015 presidential election.

Anenih, say im no know about any money wey involve di office of di former National Security Adviser, retired Colonel Sambo Dasuki.