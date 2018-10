Bad gang for Nigeria don release 12 Swiss cargo ship crew members wey dem kidnap

Image copyright Getty Images

Twelve crew members of one Swiss cargo crew wey dem kidnap for Nigeria for September don finally free.

Bad gang bin kidnap di sailors on top MV Glarus ship last month as e dey transport wheat from Lagos, southwest Nigeria go Port Harcourt wey dey south-south of di kontri.

Tori pipo AFP/APP report say Swiss officials don confam say dem don cari di kidnap victims go back Switzerland.

Di crew members na seven Filipinos, one Bosnian, one Croatian, one Romanian, one Slovenian and one Ukrainian.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Kidnapping don increase for Nigeria coastal areas, according to report wey Ocean Beyond Piracy release

Massoel Shipping, wey get di ship, na dem do negotiation wit di kidnappers.

German tori pipo, Blick, tok say di pirates na members of di Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta, MEND.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Piracy don become serious problem for Nigeria ocean

E neva clear weda dem pay any money but di pirates no gree release di cargo wey dem seize.