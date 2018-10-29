Image copyright KNUST Facebook

Government direct Vice chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (Knust) Prof. Obiri Danso say make he step aside from en position.

Di decision by National Council for tertiary education direct say make interim chair according to government go act as acting Vice Chancellor until say dem go finalise someone for di position.

Exactly one week ago, Knust Student Representative Council embark on demonstrations wey turn violent. After government dissolve di university council, wey di university teachers proceed on strike.

Di latest be say di Vice chancellor en head dey chopping board top.

Deputy Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum disclosed di news give Accra-based Star FM.

More details go follow soon.