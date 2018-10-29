Image copyright Getty Images

Labour unions for Nigeria go do mass protest for different parts of di kontri on Tuesday October 30, 2018 on top dia minimum wage mata.

Wetin dey vex di labour leaders be say dem don dey ask di kontri federal goment make dem increase minimum wage to N30,000 but goment dey tell dem stories dat touch.

So dis protest na part of ginger for dia November 6 mother of all nationwide strike.

Leaders of di Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Unoin Congress of Nigeria (TUC), and United Labour Congress of Nigeria don begin arrange dis members for di Tuesday protest and di November nationwide strike.

NLC tok say all di labour unions go meet with goment on November 2 to tok di final tok about di minimum wage mata.

And if goment no increase am to di N30,000 wey dem dey demand, workers go carry on with di November 6th nationwide strike.

Nigeria already don warn say any pesin wey strike now, na 'no work no pay' go be dia case.

But di Union tell workers make dem no fear di "no work, no pay" threat by goment.